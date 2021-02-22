Freedom House Advocacy and Counseling available remotely

Geneseo Republic

Freedom House wishes to remind people affected by domestic and sexual violence that its advocacy and counseling services are available for adults, teens, and children both in person and remotely via telephone or internet.

There are many advantages of receiving services remotely: No travel is necessary; no health risk to clients and loved ones; and remote services are secure and confidential. With accessibility in mind, the agency’s proprietary internet conferencing platform is extremely simple and easy to use. No download is required.

Convenient appointment times are available.

For further information, please call Stacey Rosalez at 815-872-0087. Freedom House has provided FREE domestic and sexual violence victim services to residents of Marshall, Stark, Putnam, Bureau, and Henry counties since its founding in 1983.