Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 9, 2006

Cambridge was well represented and deemed the “Smartest City” at the annual fundraiser for the Big Brothers/Big Sisters “Smartest City” in Henry County” trivia night, Wednesday, March 1, at the Community Hall. Dressed proudly in Cambridge football jerseys, the trivia team was compiled of Richard Lindburg, Jim Banse, Larry Stahl. Gene Martin, Margie Martin, Bruce Carman, Sue Ellen Fink, Janice Vanmeenen, and Dwaine VanMeeren, Mike Palmer and Ruth Banse were also part of the team.

Cambridge High School students, Caleb DeMoss, Billy Saulnier and Shane Caloun, right work on projects for classes they took through the US Distance Learning Consortium. The computers used for classes were purchase through a grant from the Cambridge Academic Foundation. Cambridge High School students Hanna.

Cambridge High School students Hanna Vidakovich and Laurie Johnson demonstrate their new T183 Plus graphing calculators to Cambridge Academic Foundation president Scott Smith. The Calculators were purchased using a grant from the foundation.

Fundraiser for J. Kyle Braid Leadership recipients was held Saturday, March 4, at Wethersfiled School. Six schools from Henry County were involved. They include Cambridge, Geneseo, Alwood, Wethersfield, Annawan, Kewanee. Each school had a silent and live auction. Cambridge tables are Shane Lindburg, Katie Miller. Sponsor Lisa Miller, Heather Hull, Alyssa Wilson, Kourtnia Janson, Carli Schieferdeck, Rylee VanMelkebeke, Chad Borkgren, Zak Swanson, Tyler Horberg, Ethan VanNorman, Kevin Lenertz, Kyle Morey, Tim Johnston, Jenny Clark, Amelia Janson, Amy Herges and Meredith Carr.

25 Years Ago

March 7, 1996

Senior agriculture major Dean Lievens of Osco, a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, was recently named Interfraternity Council student leader of the year at Western Illinois University (WIU), Macomb. He was honored during WIU’s Greek awards presentation for his accomplishments. The recognition was based on contributions and dedication to chapter, the WIU Greek system, the Interfraternity Council and the university.

Sean Ericson of Cambridge qualified to compete in the state three-point shooting contest by sinking 10 of 15 three point shots at the Class Orion Sectional held Friday, March 1. Ericson took first place in the Orion competition. The state contest will be held Thursday, March 14 in Peoria.

Cast members have been chosen for the upcoming Cambridge High School musical “No, No, Nanette” which will be performed in the high school gymnasium Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. Cast members are Ty Palmer, John Richter, Drew Stackhouse, Nick Cross, Renee Allen, Jason Burns, John Knueppel, Jaimee Nicholson, Jenny Pease, Kate Yarger, Tanya Cross, Janel Berman, Cori Peterson, Dawn Rapp and Anna Richter.

Shawn Maze, son of Todd and Kathy Schmoll of Genseseo, cleared a height of seven feet at a conference meet at Cornell College, Mt. Vernon, Iowa recently. The record jump guarantees Mr. Maze a place at the national competition to be held Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at Northampton, Massachusetts. By clearing seven feet, he broke the Monmouth College school record, and scored a personal best, a conference best and the Cornell College best. Mr. Maze is a graduate of Cambridge High School and currently attending Monmouth College.

50 Years Ago

March 18, 1971

Eight Cambridge High School students earned straight A grade to lead the honor roll for the fourth six weeks grading period, according to Wayne Buhlig, principal. They are Debbie Clifford, Teresa Grant, Lynn Nimrick, Roger Scott and Marcy VanDyke, seniors and Carla Hedbloom, Janice Hopkins and Virginia Miller, sophomore.

Mrs. Ron VandeWelle and Mrs. Allen Wiley, on behalf of the Cambridge Jaycettes, presented this flag and standard to the school district during a PTA meeting Monday night, March 15. Accepting the gift for the unit is Supt. Albert Smith. Smith said the flag will be placed near the trophy case in the front corridor of the high school building.

Jack Blair was elected of the PTA during a meeting in the high school cafeteria Monday night. Other new officers are Mrs. Richard Clark, vice president; Mrs. Hal Dean Vincent, secretary and Mrs. Roger Hultgren treasurer.

The Hooppole Hotshots won the senior division championship of the Henry County 4-H Basketball Tournament by defeating the Annawan All Stars 52-30 in the finals Friday afternoon, March 12, in the Cambridge Community Hall. Squad members are Henry Hilger, Alan Stockton, Mike Speck, Mark Eilers, Pail Strohman, Terry Gustafson, Jim Wannacher, Dwaine Polson, Jim Houch, Gene Stockton and Coach Jim Yerkey.

100 Years Ago

February 24, 1921

Mr. and Mrs. H. E. Record left early Thursday morning for Chicago in a Ford. Mr. Record returned the following morning not his wife remained in Rock Island for the day, returning home Friday evening.

Car of Purina chicken feeds on track. Buy now before the price grows higher. Kellogg & Arthens.

Mr. Jas F. Ryan of LaSallie, Illinois will be one of the speakers at the joint meeting of the Chamber of Commerce and American Legion in their new quarters Tuesday evening.

Miss Ethal Stephenson after spending a few days with the family of John Tilberg left for her home in Galesburg.