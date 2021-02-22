Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 8, 2006

Denny Anderson was honored by the Galva City Council on March 7, receiving a key to the City and a proclamation from Mayor Don Hagaman. The beloved Anderson was called a “face of the city,” by Hagarman.

The ladies of St. John’s Catholic Church in Galva are selling the 100th anniversary of their Altar & Rosary Society.

Kewanee Hospital has named it’s Board of Trustees. They are J. Wayne Becker, Willard Carroll, Cully Taylor, Mark Rewerts, Margaret Gustafson, Shirley Thomson, Karen McNeill, David Boswell and Gary Pheiffer.

Alwood High School senior Matt DeSutter takes time to relax rom a busy schedule in the school’s hallway. DeSutter, this week’s Galva news’ Student of the Week, has participated in four sports in high school, as well as being active in FFA.

25 Years Ago

March 6, 1996

Rio Women’s Club members will provide a style show and dessert lunch for area women. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12 at the Rio Community Center. Serving dessert are members Vi Baker, Eileen Johnson and Doris Melton. Admission is $2 and the event begins at 1:30 p.m. Fashions are from Seiferts Galesburg and there will be door prizes.

GHS students who sang at the Galva Senior Center last Wednesday and competed in the IHSA Solo and Ensemble contest were Keven Jaquet, Bill Craig, Chris Doherty, Natalie Hulstrom, Jackie Smith, Kale Sutor, Andrea Saatkamp, Gillan Simmons, Brandy Engels, Erin Craig, Jennifer Owens, Stephanie Andreasen, Cecily Speed, Roxanne Heck, Deana Anderson, Nicole Byers, Becky Polage.

Tiffany Nelson, Oneida, a junior elementary education major at Monmouth College, is serving as a teacher aid in the College’s Pre-Student Teaching Clinical Experience Program during the spring semester.

Galva High School senior Brett Wexell and Galva Junior High School 7th grader Wendy Bell have been named the February Students of the Month. Country Companies agent Bill Patterson presents Wexell with his award and Principal Steve Johnson presents Bell with her award.

50 Years Ago

March 11, 1971

Mrs. Rita Yordy was employed to teach school for Galva Community Unit School District 224 during a meeting of the board Monday night. Mrs. Yordy will teach at the elementary level during the 1971-72 school year. She is currently on the substitute teaching list for the remainder of this school year.

The Galva Wildcats put on performance Friday that netted the school’s distinction few of the high schools in Illinois can claim when they won their fourth straight regional basketball tournament in a row.

Robbie Brooks, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon Brooks, will be the first scout to receive the God and Country Award from the First Baptist Church in Galva on Sunday.

Mr. and Mrs. Donald Doane and son have recently moved to their new home. The former home was in Quincy. He is a representative of Franklin Life Insurance Company.

100 Years Ago

March 3, 1921

A rare treat is promised those who attend the evening service at the Methodist church next Sunday evening when the choir from the First Methodist church of Kewanee, will rendered a sacred concert.

A large crowd enjoyed a carnival in the Congregational church Monday evening, given by the January and February committee of the Women Workers. A short program, consisting of a selection of gypsy songs rendered by a group of boys and girls in native costumes and a mock wedding by the primary department. About $50 was taken in.

Tuesday evening, Mrs. Forrest Carter entertained twenty ladies at her home at a miscellaneous shower for Mrs. Albert Swanson. A delicious two course-luncheon was served by Mrs. Carter and a very delightful evening was enjoyed by all present. Mrs. Swanson, the guest of honor, received many beautiful gifts.

Mrs. T. H. Nicholason and Mrs. Ray D. Nicholson of Toulon, spent Tuesday here with the former’s son, W. T. Nicholason and family.