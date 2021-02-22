Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 3, 2006

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce honored local businessmen Feb. 22, at the 58th annual Membership Dinner held at Lavender Crest Winery in Colona. Carl Smith, who has been a barber in Geneseo for 50 years, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to his daughter, Patty Rusk, by 2005 Chamber President Brett Lohman.

Forty-two Great Pyrenees dogs seized from a rural Geneseo home on Feb. 14 were officially forfeited by their owners in Henry County Circuit Court.

25 Years Ago

March 1, 1996

An organizational meeting for the county's first Country Lanes Festival will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 at TamRon Travel adjacent to Dairy Queen. Representatives from each area in the county are encouraged to attend.

A recent quilt raffle sponsored by nurse managers at Hammond Henry Hospital, raised $451 for, the Christmas in April project. Kay Palmer, who works in the hospital's cardio-pulmonary department, won the quilt which was made by OB nurse Mary Wigant.

50 Years Ago

Feb. 25, 1971

Hillcrest Home, situated between Cambridge and Geneseo, had an unusual patient Tuesday, as reported by Raymond Perry, administrator, and other personnel at the home. A wild duck landed on the Hillcrest lawn, taking possession of it for several hours. The duck appeared to be happy and quite contented with his temporary quarters.

Twenty-four youngsters are happier today and their lives are fuller because of the interest and generosity of Geneseo residents. The children ranging in age from 11 to 17 years old, are students in the Special Education Program for Trainable children, and ore taking bowling lessons at Hillcrest lanes.

100 Years Ago

Feb. 25, 1921

Contractor J.M. Shaddinger has purchased an electric floor surfacing machine and is now prepared to resurface your old floors, whether varnished or not, and put them in condition as good as new. If interested call him over Mutual Central.

Louis Reher, care taker of Oakwood Cemetery, had the misfortune to break his right arm at the wrist Monday while cranking an automobile.