Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 9, 2006

As a negotiating session gets underway at the superintendent’s office on Monday, March8, the Orion Education Association holds a candle light vigil outside on 11th Ave. The bargaining lasted more than 10 hours before OEA and school board teams reached a tentative agreement with the help of a federal mediator.

National honor society initiates on Thursday, March 2 are Rebekka Laverenz, Robyn Heller, Laura Korth, Deanna Zwicker, Tyler Clark, Eddie Zurcher, Julianne Teerlinck, Holly Kimball, Jaclyn Harrington, Alex Maciolek, Nina Pysson, Megan Seys, David Wyant, Nick Armstrong, Jacob Hollars, Lisa Gombert, Bryce Thomsen, Adam Pierce, Kramer Matzen, Kendal Cross, Bill Gombert, Tyler Sandau, Jon McDonnall, Michael Tuttle, Caleb Calhoun, Michael Johnson, Jacqueline Woody, Mitch Musgrove and Bailey Mielke.

For Orion Middle School eighth graders, Thursday, March 2 was Junior Achievement Job Shadow Day. Annette Putnam, Alyssa Zwicker, and Amy Komadino examine a printing plate at the Orion Gazette office, where they spent the day with editor Mindy Carls and Pat Cooper.

Varsity girls basketball award winners for 2005-06 were Tiffany Belton, Best Defensive Player, Sarah Thor, Most Valuable, Abby Fiedler, Orion Pride and Sportsmanship and Katherine Woody, Most Improved.

25 Years Ago

March 16, 1996

Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion, will host its annual spring luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22. The menu includes casseroles, salads, desserts and coffee. Tickets will be sold at the door. Luncheon organizers will raffle off the last two afghans. Bernice Vandersnick crocheted before her death. Among those preparing for the luncheon are Connie Kalmn, Jo Schnerre and Joyce Alba.

Girl Scout Troop 242 is having a taco dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Beulah Presbyterian Church rural Orion. The menu includes tacos. Desserts and beverages. Raffle baskets feature gift cards, pets, coffee, Pampered Girl movie night, Watkins, Tastefully Simple. Birthday party, summer arts and crafts, Home Spa, Candles and scrapbooking.

The Orion Senior Citizens will hold their monthly potluck Thursday, March 23, at noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Orion. All seniors are welcome, especially those from Andover and Lynn Center. Newly elected officers for the upcoming year are resident, Alma Wooley, vice-president, Freda Dorris, secretary, Stella Schultz, and treasurer, Bernice Stropes. Violet Schaffer won the door prize in February.

St. Paul Lutheran youth will host a dinner Sunday, March 19, in the ark at the church. The 6 p.m. southwestern dinner will include tacos, refried beans, chips, salsa, Mexican rice, beverage and ice cream. Proceeds from the dinner will help support the youth when they attend the 2006 ELCA Youth Gathering in San Antonio, Texas. Getting ready for the dinner are Addy Lees, Hannah Frenell, Emily Arkebauer and Sarah Frenell.

50 Years Ago

March 11, 1971

The Cornbelt Conference All-Conference Team has been selected has a Orion student on the first team includes Rich Nightingale. Honorable mention include Jerry Johnson and Vern Moon.

The High School Boy’s Traveling League bowled against the Aledo Traveling League Saturday, March 6, at the Meadow Lanes Bowling Alley. Participating were Terry Samuelson, Alan Coulter, Rick Roman, Randy Lees, and Jerry Sundvall. The Aledo team won the first game by fourteen pins, while the Orion team won the second and third games, along with the series.

Monday, March 1, Den 4 met at the Dahl’s house. We made little coin purses out of leather kits. We won for best attendance. We went outside to see if we could see any stars we remembered. Karl Hartwich brought treats and Dahls supplied pop. H. Frank, Keeper of the buckskin.

Jay Thompson, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Thompson of rural Coal Valley, a student at Augustana College and a 1969 graduate of Orion High School received a 4.0 average for the second quarter.