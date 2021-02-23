Altona Firemen host chili supper

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Altona Fire Department will be holding their annual chili-soup lunch and gun raffle at the fire station on Sunday, February 28th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The lunch will consist of potato soup or chili, carrot and celery sticks, dessert and a drink for a $5 donation.

The lunch will be carry out only. Firemen will deliver locally by calling 309-484-2112.

The fire station is located at 204 East Mae Lawrence Avenue but use the West door on South Park Street.

The firemen are also having their annual firearm raffle. The drawing will be held during the lunch at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and only 200 will be sold.

The winner has a choice of an AR15, Springfield Pistol, Henry Rifle or $500 in cash.

To receive one of the guns, you must have a valid FOID card but need not be present to win.

The firemen are trying to raise money for 3 thermal imaging cameras which will locate hot spots in a smoke filled rooms.