First Baptist food pantry ready to help

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The shelves are well stocked at the food pantry located at the First Baptist Church in Galva. The pantry opened their doors to the public last Friday on will continue on a weekly basis. Hours for the pantry are every Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and every Sunday after the 10:30 a.m. church service.

Face masks and social distancing are required.

Two volunteers, Keith and David Haga of Galva make two trips a week to the River Bend Food Bank in the Quad Cities and bring items back to the pantry. Many other volunteers work in the pantry and are ready to help when customers come in.

The church is located across from Galva’s Wiley Park at 211 Northwest Fourth Avenue.

The food pantry has operated for eight years.

There are freezers, coolers, for frozen and cold items, a lot of produce, canned and boxed items, paper products, pets foods and baked items.