Galva businesses move into Opera House

by Carol Townsend correspondent

Anderson Family Coffee opened for business in the former Opera House building Monday located at 344 Front Street downtown Galva.

Brian Anderson , owner of Anderson Family Coffee has been located in Special Kneads Bakery since June of 2019.

Anderson purchased the Opera House building and has been working hard with friends and family to get his coffee shop and gift shop open.

The hours are: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Sundays.

The shop is open for carry out only at the present time until the restrooms are complete. Anderson has plans for tables and booths for seating when the restrooms are in.

He has a roasting room and kitchen in the back area. He sells the coffee by the bag as well as fresh coffee daily.

He said he also ships all over the world. His coffee products are also in several other locations, Entwined and Krans Café in Bishop Hill, Yer Kiln Me, and a Few of My Favorite Things in Wyoming, General Store in Dahinda, Polka Dotted Dresser in Sheffield and Wisconsin.

The coffee sales are in the building to the East and the middle room is a gift shop which is called The Beatle Box Emporium. Anderson has items from local artists with pottery, blankets-quilts, candles, soaps, antiques, home décor, jewelry, Galva items and clothing made by Brenda Jeffries will be there this week-end. The Plaid Cow a Galva company has interesting items in the shop. More local crafters are expected to come into the shop.

There is also a room with a couch and a few chairs that if someone wants to have a small meeting, they are welcome to use it.

Anderson says he hopes to have the ballroom upstairs going this Fall.

He said plastering the ceiling will be the big job in the upstairs. Anderson said the original stage curtain is still upstairs.

Anderson has more plans for the coffee shop as soon as he gets the restrooms in the has plans for more food and drink items.

The far West storefront will be the Galva Voice. This will be Demarte Enterprises who plan to start a magazine and a publication on the history of Galva. This storefront was last housed by the Galva News.

Anderson said Monday afternoon he had a good day and sold a lot of coffee both by the cup and also by the package.

He said several people from out of town stopped by to see and get to come into the Opera House building and see the history of the building with the old brick and tin ceilings.

Anderson said he hopes to hire more employees when he gets going in full operation but for now his daughters, Liberty and Ava who are both Galva High School students help when they can.