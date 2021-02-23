Galva Council approves capital improvements

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva City Council unanimously voted to appropriate $217,000 for the 2021 street program at Monday nights Galva City Council meeting. Most of the work will be done in the Southwest part Galva, and James B. Young Road and several other small areas.

Engineer Greg Peterson presented the program to the council.

It was reported that seven Galva residents had their water shut off Monday for non-payment. Six of the seven paid and the water was turned back on according to Mayor Rich Volkert.

Sharon Milliken was appointed to replace her brother Sherm Raley as a member of the Galva Cemetery board. Sherm had served on the Cemetery board for years before his passing in January 18th

Mayor Volkert appointed Brian Anderson and Carson Halsall as new members of the Galva Planning Commission.

Bruner, Cooper and Zuck Engineering firm of Galesburg will lay out the parking and handicapped spaces in the downtown area. The spaces were all lost when the new blacktop was put down.

The city employees will put a new wall around a culvert near the Park District that has given away.

Third ward alderman Wayde Buck praised the Street department for their excellent job of snow removal this winter.

It was reported that the governor had signed the new crime bill on Monday.

The power outage at the Southwest Sewer Plant has been repaired for a cost of $6,500. It was reported that $4,500 of that was paid by insurance according to a report from Superintendent Greg Thompson.

Richard Plummer, supervisor reported all decorations must be off all graves the Galva Cemetery by March 28th. If family and friends want to save them. Decorations can be returned on Thursday, April 1st.

The following checks were received: December sales tax, $16,190; January MFT, $7,491; January cannabis use tax, $230; December telecommunications tax, $2,232; December local share of state use tax, $10,914; and January income tax, $29,021.

The council went into closed session to discuss real estate.

Alderman Mitch Boston was absent from the meeting.