Orion, Coal Valley have Lenten services

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion and Coal Valley churches are planning Lenten services.

Orion Community Lenten services will be only online this year, with no luncheons. The theme will be Psalms. Videos will be uploaded to Orionareachurches.org by noon on Fridays.

Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover, prepared the video for Feb. 19. Faith Family Church, Orion, has chosen Psalm 34 for Feb. 26.

Other services are:

• March 5 — First Baptist Church, Orion.

• March 12 — Mary Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Orion.

• March 19 — St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.

• March 26 — Orion United Methodist Church.

On Good Friday, April 2, most churches will have their own services.