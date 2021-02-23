Police News

Henry County Sheriff's Office

-On Saturday, February 13th at 2:35A.M. Henry County Deputy responded to a vehicle in the ditch on Il. Hwy. 81 in Andover, IL. After initial investigation Deputies issued the driver of the vehicle, Kyle Rannie (age 23) of Cambridge, IL., notice to appear citations for driving too fast for conditions, driving without lights when required, failure to signal when required, and DUI.

-On Saturday, February 13th at 2:32P.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 6 in Geneseo, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Michael Gehn (age 55) of Geneseo, IL., was issued notice to appear citations for driving on a suspended drivers license and operating an uninsured vehicle.

-On Sunday, February 14th at 9:03A.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on U.S. Hwy. 150 north of Orion, IL. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Jamie Phillips (age 47) of rural Orion for the charge of domestic battery. Jamie was transported to the Henry County Jail.

-On Sunday, February 14th at 10:54P.M. Henry County Deputy went to a business on Lake St. in Kewanee and arrested Leah Anderson (age 24) of Galva, IL. on a Henry County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Leah was transported to the Henry County Jail.

-On Saturday, February 20th at 3:04A.M. Henry County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on N1250 Ave north of Cambridge. After initial investigation Deputies arrested Johnny Surratt (age 53) of rural Cambridge for the charges of domestic battery and unlawful restraint. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

-On Saturday, February 20th at 8:52A.M. Henry County Deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Geneseo, IL. The driver of the vehicle, Prince Nyaen (age 21) of Des Moines, IA. was issued a notice to appear citation for driving on a suspended drivers license.

Geneseo Police Department

02/16/2021 Check Welfare-N. HillStreet, Officers responded to a reported of a loud noise and glass breaking at a residence. Upon arrival officers observed on subject lying on the floor next to a broken glass table. Officers then spoke with the two occupants of the residence. Both individuals stated they accidentally broke a glass table and were intoxicated. Both denied any physical altercation and refused medical attention.

02/16/2021 Credit Card Fraud-N. StateStreet, the complainant reported they had received a VISA debit card in the mail. This card was in the name of a previous companion. The complainant advised that this subject had recently been arrested in another county for credit card fraud so they were concerned this could be a continuation of this deceptive practice. Officers took custody of the card and placed it into evidence. This case will be looked into by detectives.

02/18/2021 Driving while suspended / No insurance-US Highway 6, Officers responded to a complaint of a suspended driver. Upon checking the area officers observed 55-year-old Michael Gehn, Geneseo, operating a vehicle in the area. After confirming Gehn did in fact have a drivers license a traffic stop was conducted. Officers issued Gehn citations for driving while suspended and no valid insurance. Gehn was provided with a notice to appear in court. Gehn’s vehicle was impounded under the City administrative tow ordinance.

02/19/2021 Suspicious Subject-Hillcrest Drive, the complainant reported a subject who was taking picture of their residence. This subject had advised the complainant they were an “occupancy Inspector”. This subject left prior to the arrival of officers.

02/19/2021 Child Neglect –S. Stewart Street-The complainant reported the neglect of a child based on unhealthy living conditions. Officers began an investigation which lead to the below incident.

02/19/2021 Possession of firearm ammunition by a felon / cultivation of illegal cannabis-S. Stewart Street-Officers obtained a search warrant for a residence for numerous cannabis plants being grown inside the residence. Officers executed the search warrant with the assistance of Black Hawk Area Task Force, Illinois State Police and Quad Cities MEG. Officers located a quantity of mature cannabis plants and a grow facility at the residence. Officers arrested 35-year-old Zachary Booth for possession of firearm ammunition by a felon. Additional charges are expected in reference to the controlled substance. Booth was issued a notice to appear and released at this time.

02/20/2021 Civil Complaint-S. Oakwood Avenue. Officers responded to the complaint the domestic partner of the complainant had taken US Currency out of a joint account and left. Officers spoke with both parties and referred them to seek the advice of an attorney.

02/20/2021 Animal bite-E. Ogden Ave-The complainant reported being bit by a dog in this area. Officers located the dog and owner. Follow up investigation is continuing.

02/20/2021 Missing Juvenile-S. Oakwood Ave-Officers took a report of a 14 year old missing juvenile. This juvenile was later located and returned home.

02/21/2021 Simple Battery-Aldrich St-Officers responded to a report of a disturbance. Officers spoke with all parties and they separated for the evening.

02/22/2021 Check welfare-Dilenbeck drive-The complainant reported they were concerned about their 3-year-old child being with the estranged parent and new companion. Officers assisted the complainant in checking the welfare of the child. The complainant further reported that the child touched themselves in the groin region which caused the complainant to indicate their concern as to sexual abuse. Officers spoke with DCFS and it was determined this behavior did not indicate child sex abuse.

Galva Police Department

February 15

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of West Division Street for a 2 vehicle accident involving damage only. No tickets were issued. One vehicle had to be towed, due to extensive damage.

Officer was dispatched to a welfare check at a residence on SW 4th Street. The subject had a cut on his hand, but was otherwise fine.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SW 5th Ave to assist a citizen, who had questions.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block for an activated burglar alarm. It was determined to be a false alarm.

Officer was dispatched to assist Henry Co with a vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks on Trolly Road at 300 North.

Officer went to the 100 block of South Center Ave to locate a wanted subject. As the result, Howard Field, 75, Galva, was arrested on a Henry Co warrant for failing to appear on several traffic charges. He was given a notice to appear in court and released.

February 16

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a verbal domestic disturbance.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a criminal damage to property complaint.

Officer was dispatched to Sentry Estates for a report of domestic violence. As the result, Jamie Howard, 32, Galva, was arrested for domestic battery. She was taken to the Henry Co jail and later posted bond.

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of North Center Ave for an obstruction in the roadway.

Officer assisted two motorists that were stuck in the snow. One in the 500 block of NE 1st Street and the other in the 500 block of SE 2nd Street.

Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of James B Young Road for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be an accidental pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a civil stand by.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Front Street for an accident with damage only. No tickets were issued.

February 17

Officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of NW 3rd Ave for a vehicle that drove off the roadway. No damage was noted and a wrecker pulled subject out.

Officer met with a resident at the Galva PD to file a report about trespassing in the 400 block of SW 4th Ave.

February 18

Officer was dispatched to assist a citizen with questions about a vehicle that had been impounded.

Officer spoke to a subject by telephone about a child custody dispute.

February 19

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 4th Street for a harassment complaint.

Officer, along with Stark Co Medic, were dispatched to an attempted suicide complaint on NE 3rd Street.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SW 4th Street for a harassment complaint.

Officer, along with the fire dept and Stark Co Medic, were dispatched to a gas leak in the 300 block of NE 2nd Street.

February 20

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of North Center Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be a mis dial.

February 21

Officer was dispatched to assist Henry Co with a possible burglary/ damage to property complaint just south of town on Route 17. A pane of glass was broken on a storm door, and it is believed to be caused by the wind.