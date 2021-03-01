Cambridge Elementary raises nearly $10K for American Heart Association

by Tom Akers correspondent

Cambridge Elementary School’s Physical Education classes participated in the Kids Heart Challenge event for the 18th year in a row. This year they went above and beyond with their efforts. Cambridge with an enrollment of just 192 students for grades K-5 were able to raise $9,626.81 for the American Heart Association! Three of the twelve classes that participated raised over $1,000 and one of them neared the $2,000 mark.

“I could not be more proud of our little school! The kids take this event to heart and it really shows every year but this one really stands out!” Cambridge Physical Education teacher Melissa Sollenberger commented on the school’s efforts. The top two fundraisers were first grader Barrett Fransen and fourth grader Anna Doubet who each raised $800.