Cambridge to welcome pharmacy

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Illini Pharmacy is coming to Cambridge.

At their recent meeting, the Cambridge Village Board approved a TIF Redevelopment Agreement in which the village will assist with storefront renovations and rental assistance in the form of a five-year forgivable loan with the village in the amount of $18,300. Illini Pharmacy will be located on Prospect St. in the downtown area.

Steve Brown, village administrator, said, “We are very excited to have Jeff and Donna Merideth, both licensed pharmacists and local area people that currently have successful pharmacies in Alpha and Silvia, come to Cambridge.”

In other business, the board:

-Approved a contract with Carpentier, Mitchell, Goddard and Co LLC, for auditing services of fiscal year ending April 30, 2021, at a fee of $13,550.

-Accepted a bid of $749 from ChemDry, Geneseo, to clean the carpets at the Cambridge Food Pantry and at the village offices.

-Approved a one-year copier maintenance contract with Office Machine Consultants.

-Agreed to allow Carlson Catering, Cambridge, to hold occasional food pop-up sales at the Cambridge Food Pantry.