County Loans to help 4 more businesses

Geneseo Republic

Four businesses will further expand here in Henry County thanks to the Rural Revolving Loan Fund Program.

The Station restaurant in Kewanee will soon be able to offer its great meals “on wheels” with a new catering truck. The restaurant's owners, Andrew and Rita Speck have weathered the COVID season with outdoor dining and take-out, but the catering business lagged. The new truck significantly upgrades the catering operation. Reports Andrew, “It’s an exciting new opportunity that's currently lacking in Kewanee.”

ATEK Corporation in Kewanee, a family-owned business since 1967 building press brakes for companies all over the country. Michael Adams, president of the corporation will continue to employ four personnel in Kewanee producing the 12 and 24 tonnage brakes.

Cambridge Cart Sales, LLC will have a full inventory of golf carts this spring. When the COVID pandemic hit, the business was unable to maintain its inventory at full strength, which affected the entire operation. Owner David Johnson has run the Cambridge business for over 24 years and can now continue despite the current difficult times.

Cambridge will soon see a new chiropractic center in its downtown. Vibrant Health Chiropractic LLC is building a new facility on Prospect Street with the help of the Henry County Board’s approval of a Rural Revolving Loan. Dr. Crystal Strode reports the facility will include eight offices offering chiropractic care, physical therapy, massage therapy, and a sensory deprivation tank, and accommodate future plans for acupuncture, cryotherapy and red light therapy.

The Henry County COVID Relief Revolving Loan Fund Program (CRLF) received $1.1 million EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance funds and made available to impacted businesses in Henry County. For more information on the Henry County CRLF Program contact Jim Kelly, Henry County Economic Development Director and RRLF/CRLF Loan Administrator, at the Henry County Courthouse, (309) 937-3410.