Geneseo gymnasts gain momentum

Geneseo Republic

With one meet under their belt, the Geneseo gymnastics team gained momentum moving into week two competitions. The team traveled to neighboring Hazel Green, WI Tuesday February 23, for a dual meet with Southwestern Co-op. This dual meet has been a longstanding one on the Geneseo schedule.

At the end of the night, Southwestern edged Geneseo in the varsity team competition. The varsity team had many gymnasts reach the podium earning top six honors. Sophomore Addison Pischke led the team as the all-around champion with a score of 32.3. Pischke also had podium performances on bars (1st), beam (2nd), vault (2nd), and floor (4th). Teammates, Melani Hodge (30.0), Grace Girten (28.85) and Alexa Jolly (27.5) joined Pischke on the all-around podium with 4th, 5th and 6th place all-around finishes. Hodge had individual podium finishes on bars (2nd) and vault (3rd). Girten was 4th on beam. Jolly’s performances earned her 6th place finishes on floor & beam. Evie Wilson (AA 25.8) contributed valuable team points to the varsity score and competed her bar routine after an injury on vault.

In the junior varsity competition, Taylor Vandevoorde led with a 29.0 all-around followed closely by teammate Amelia Henkhaus (28.6). Earning top 6 honors in the junior varsity events were: Brooke Boone- 2nd vault(T), 4th beam, 6th bars, 5th floor. Henkhaus- 2nd beam, 3rd bars, 4th vault. Triston Highton- 1st vault(T), 3rd beam. Reagan Lommell- 1st bars, 3rd vault, 4th floor. Jaelynn McCann- 1st vault(T), 3rd floor. Jordyn Sedlock- 1st floor(T). Vandevoorde- 1st floor(T), 2nd bars & vault(T), 6th beam. Skylar Wainscott- 6th vault. Olivia Johnson & Mallory Setser both had a 7.0 on vault, Leah Roemer 6.8 (vault), and Ava Williams 6.35 (beam).

Coaches Chris and Larry Ward feel their gymnasts are doing a good job; and that the girls are appreciative of being together and doing the sport they love, “It seems to us that they are working hard and are enjoying practices, bus rides, and competing just a little bit more this year.” Ward is also quick to credit her seniors for their leadership.

Varsity and JV gymnastics win team titles at Glenbard dual:

Geneseo gymnasts traveled to Lombard for a Friday night (February 26) dual with Glenbard South. The Geneseo varsity and junior varsity teams both defeated Glenbard East in the competition for the team title.

The varsity team put together a solid night of performances on each event to sweep the top 5 spots in the all-around competition. The varsity all-around champion was Addison Pischke (31.7). Melani Hodge (28.7, 2nd), Alexa Jolly (28.15, 3rd), Taylor Vandevoorde (27.45, 4th), and Grace Girten (27.3, 5th) rounded out the Geneseo sweep in the all-around competition. The gymnasts also earned multiple top five honors for their individual event performances. Pischke placed 1st on floor, beam & vault(T), 2nd bars. Hodge placed 1st on bars & vault(T), 5th floor & beam. Jolly placed 2nd on floor, 3rd vault, 5th bars. Vandevoorde placed 2nd on beam, 4th floor. Girten was 3rd on bars & floor, 5th vault. Coach Chris Ward was pleased with the performances, “Our girls have improved on bars, ask more questions about difficulty, and are trying to put more advanced skills into their routines.”

The junior varsity team mirrored the success of the varsity team sweeping the all-around honors. Sophomore Amelia Henkhaus showed her consistency landing at the top of the all-around podium with a score of 29.0. Henkhaus was 1st on floor, beam & bars, 4th on vault. Brooke Boone (28.95) finished 2nd in the all-around, beam, floor & vault, 3rd bars. Jaelynn McCann (27.5) placed 3rd in the all-around, 1st vault(T), 2nd bars, 4th floor, 5th beam(T). Tristan Highton (26.45) was 4th in the all-around, 1st vault(T), 2nd floor(T), 3rd beam, 5th bars. Reagan Lommell (26.3) was 5th in the all-around, 3rd vault & floor, 4th bars, 5th beam.

The junior varsity-2 competition was uncontested. Sophomores Aubrey Brumbaugh (18.0) and Jordyn Sedlock (17.75) competed in all four events in the all-around. Other Geneseo gymnasts performed on several events with their highest event score as follows: Olivia Johnson (vault 6.6), Leah Roemer (vault 6.6), Mallory Setser (vault 7.0), Skylar Wainscott (vault 6.4), Ava Williams (beam 4.25), and Emily Wilshusen (7.05 floor). Coach Chris Ward stated, “Some of the new girls to the team are working very quickly into being competitive without much experience.”

Ward also shared that after the meet the judges were very complimentary towards the gymnasts noting their manners, team support, and enthusiasm. This was a great way for the week to end for Coach Chris Ward, “We (Coach Larry Ward and I) are very thankful for them (our gymnasts).”