Geneseo Republic

The Geneseo Public Library is opening on March 8, 2021 where there is no time limit in visiting the library. We request that our patrons sanitize their hands and wear a mask.

Our library hours are as follows:

Monday - Thursday - 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Friday - 9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Saturday - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday - Closed