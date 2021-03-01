Geneseo School District Vocational Committee update

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Each year, the Geneseo Schools Board of Education sets goals for the District and places resources toward the efforts of reaching those goals.

Dr. Adam Brumbaugh, Superintendent of Geneseo Schools, said, “Sometimes these goals can take years to accomplish, update, and maintain. One of the board’s ongoing goals is to ‘Explore options for renewal and expansion of vocational options or opportunities.”

At the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, Geneseo High School employed Kyle Bess to join the existing Career and Technical Education (CTE) staff. The school board also called for a special committee to spearhead the work of addressing the goal, Dr. Brumbaugh said.

Committee members currently include Dr. Brumbaugh, Heather DeBrock, Karen Urick, Travis Mackey, Nate O’Dell, Randy Bormann, Kyle Bess, Bob Pettit, Denny Reese, Jane Reese, Tom Corchado, Dean Lievens, Tim Gronski and Bill Eaker.

The committee has met just five times and has already secured over $1,050,000 from local Foundations, and Dr. Brumbaugh said, ”Additional grants have been submitted and the Board plans to contribute surplus sales tax revenue that has to be spent on ‘bricks and mortar.’ In all, the committee expects to allocate about $2 million over the next 3-5 years, specifically on the vocational programs goal, making sure it creates a sustainable model for years to come, without raising local property taxes.”

The committee’s focus is on:

1) New curriculum opportunities for students.

2) New equipment to replace outdated or non-operational equipment.

3) Repurposing existing CTE spaces and building a new stand-alone Vocational Center on the grounds of GHS.

Dr. Brumbaugh said the vocational committee “is not exclusive and welcomes additional support and experience to its ranks. We are also looking for additional Foundations or organizations to partner with on this community project. The Geneseo School District wants to graduate students who are highly employable to the surrounding communities because of the skills and knowledge they possess, renewing the pipeline of future Geneseo citizens who want to raise their family locally when the time comes.”

Anyone interested in participating in future focus groups, being on the committee, partnering with the existing Foundation pledges, or simply learning more about this initiative, is asked to contact Superintendent Brumbaugh, or board members Heather DeBrock or Karen Urick; GHS principal Travis Mackey, or CTE instructor Kyle Bess.