GriefShare seminar at First United Methodist

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Grief is one of life’s toughest journeys, but God doesn’t want it to cloud anyone’s life forever.

“Faith can and will heal, and time helps,” Kippy Breeden said.

Breeden, a member of First United Methodist Church, Geneseo, will lead a “Loss of a Spouse” seminar by GriefShare ministry from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, at His Place, 224 North State St., Geneseo, which is the south campus of First United Methodist Church, Geneseo. The program is open to the public.

There is no cost, but those planning to attend are asked to reply to the church office, 309-944- 2793 because of limited space due to social distancing. Participants are asked to wear a mask to the session.

GriefShare is a special seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a spouse.

Breeden’s former husband, Glenn Nelson, lost his battle with cancer.

Going from being a couple to a single changed many routines, Breeden said. “It wasn’t easy talking to people about your loss if they hadn’t been through it,” she said. “Many situations and feelings that come up are hard to discuss.”

She found support from another widow who invited her to a grief support group she was teaching at Heritage Wesleyan Church in Rock Island.

“It was amazing to talk to others who had lost their spouse, parent or child,” she said.

She said both her faith and her understanding of losing a loved one grew through that class…”The people became friends and we discussed all topics dealing with the death of loved ones.”

From the support she received, Breeden wants to share that insight with others.

The upcoming seminar includes a video with encouraging, practical advice from counselors, pastors, and widowed men and women, Breeden said.

“There also will be sharing time when those in attendance will have an opportunity to talk with other widowed people, although there is no pressure to share,” she said.

Everyone who attends the seminar will receive a booklet with more than 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.