Hospital Auxiliary Lovelight Project provides new equipment

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Each year, area residents are able to honor or remember someone special in their life with a donation to the Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary Lovelight Tree project.

Julie West, volunteer/auxiliary manager at Hammond-Henry, said the 2020 donations exceeded $7,200, which made it possible to purchase two electric wheelchair/scooters and with the two new scooters, the hospital has a total of four scooters, one for each entrance to the hospital.

In addition, a Dinamap vital signs unit was purchased with funds from the Lovelight Tree project. The Dinamap is a mobile unit that monitors residents’ pulse rate, oxygenation levels, blood pressure and temperature.

West said the new Dinamap replaces an older unit in Long Term Care, and she added the new unit has additional safety features making it safe, accurate and efficient to use.

“It is used up to 36 times daily and records objective measures to identify vital health concerns of the residents,” West said. “Dinamap usage during infection surveillance was the reason that we caught one of our first Covid cases and has been a key tool in avoiding future Covid outbreaks.”

“The Lovelight project offers everyone an opportunity to honor or remember someone special in their life,” West said. “With a donation of $20 or more, a light is lit on the Lovelight Tree and the donor receives a dated ornament. With a donation of $100 or more, the donor receives the ornament and also a light is lit in the red heart at the top of the Lovelight Tree.”

The Lovelight Tree can be seen by passers by along Illinois Route 82 (College Ave.) and Wells St., at the southwest corner of the hospital. Donors are also noted on a poster at the main and east entrances of the hospital