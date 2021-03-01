Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 15, 2006

Doug O’Riley stands outside Galva Elementary School, where moments earlier he signed a contract to become principal beginning in July.

Eighteen area residents are seen after getting the news Thursday that they passed the test to obtain their first responder license from the State of Illinois. The resident 14 from Galva and four from Bishop Hill include Karen Sall, Debbie Payne, Marcy Spring (BH) Serena Swan, Linda Dailey, Nancy Dailey, Tara Baze (BH) Christa Townsend, Mike Wendel (BH), Pat Sall Jason Rose, Dane Anderson, Justin Lafferty, Larry Nordstrom (rural Galva but BH fire chief, Ben Strand (BH) David Robinson, Angela Comer and A. J. Mertz both, Galva. Once licensed, the volunteers will try to fill a schedule of service 24 hours a day, seven days a week to restore local ambulance service.

Jack Laramore of Galva has been hired as the new Galva Park District superintendent. Laramore who will begin his duties immediately, will replace Adam Turnbull, who held the position last year.

25 Years Ago

March 13, 1996

ErinVanDeVelde, Amber White, Shaunda Wexell, Michelle Gale and Kevin Jaquet were the five Galva FFA members who swept the section three public speaking contest on March 6.

Galva Elementary teachers receiving GalFEE grants were Debbie Lindbeck, JillPoock, Lisa Hanson. Other GalFEE grants went to Molly Huber and Galva High School teacher Don Jenkins. The five teachers will use the grants to further promote education in the Galva schools.

Galva High School junior Kate Sutor has been awarded the Congress/Bundestag Scholarship and will spend next year living and studying in Germany.

50 Years Ago

March 18, 1971

The citizen of the year, Charles Whitney, receives congratulations on the honor from the new chairman of the Galva Chamber of Commerce board, Dr. William Frymire. Whitney was honored at the annual Chamber banquet which was held Tuesday night. New officers were elected during the business meeting.

There will be a potluck supper honoring members of the basketball and wrestling squads and their coaches, cheerleaders and managers. Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

Cheryl A. Johnson, senior at Augustana College, Rock Island is a student teacher during the spring quarter. She is serving as a speech therapist in Rock Island public schools.

100 Years Ago

March 10, 1921

Miss Leta Sweat of Toulon, visited with relatives and friends in this city Tuesday.

Misses Mina Wilbur and Esther Larson were Galva callers in Galesburg Saturday.

Mr. and Mrs. Don Miller and baby of Kewanee spent the past week at the home of Miss Jennie McLaughlin north of Galva.

Mrs. B. S. Foster, of Matherville, spent the first part of the week with Mrs. O. J. Alderson.