Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 10, 2006

The interior of Beck's convenience store near Interstate 80 in Geneseo is a virtual cloverfield, with hundreds of paper shamrocks covering nearly every available space in the building. But, insists store manager Rhonda DeVrieze, there's room for more, and she's hoping store employees will be able to add hundreds before St. Patrick's Day.

Senior citizens may have access to another residential option if plans by a Rockford-based company to build a one-story, 60-unit supported-living facility in Geneseo are successful. The proposed $3.5 million project is the work of Northwest Illinois Holdings LLC, which hopes to build the supported living facility for senior citizens north and west of the intersection of Ogden Ave. and Chicago St.

25 Years Ago

March 8, 1996

Recycle newspapers: Starting, March 9, area farmer Jerry Minnaert will be picking up newspapers behind the Geneseo Republic office. Mr. Minnaert will use the papers for cattle bedding. Papers should be tied with string only or loose.

Geneseo Bridal Fair will be held Sat., March 9, at the Winner's Circle 109 E. Orange St. A wedding style show will begin at 2:30 p.m. Drawings and demonstrations will also be held.

50 Years Ago

March 4, 1971

"Camping" has been chosen as the theme for the annual Geneseo Girl Scout program to be held, Friday evening, March 12, at the Geneseo junior high school. Each troop will plan a booth to show an activity that is typical of day camping, troop camping or established summer camping.

The student council at J.D. Darnall High School is sponsoring the annual Sadie Hawkins week this week. During the four-day activities, the girls and their dates will exchange gifts. Sadie Hawkins will be highlighted with a dance Saturday night at the boy’s gymnasium.

100 Years Ago

March 4, 1921

The local Kiwanis club sent a telegram to Kiwanian Warren G. Harding wishing him the greatest of success and divine guidance in the weighty responsibilities he has assumed as president of the United States.

M.L. Borkgren has moved his family to Cambridge where he has purchased his brother’s restaurant. The latter this week moved to Geneseo and with his family is now settled in the Lohman house on South State street.