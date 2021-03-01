Looking Back Orion

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 23, 2006

The Orion Area Chamber of Commerce will hold what may be its final annual meeting on Monday, March 27. Wood Dog’s Pub and Grub will host the evening Hors d’oeuvres. Will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. The agenda includes a report on 2005 activities and revelation of the Keith I. Payne Citizen of the Year.

For the first time since 1980, all three of Orion’s High School’s winter teams won postseason titles to advance to sectionals. Representing the teams are their seniors and captains including girls basketball players Tiffany Belton and Deanne Zwicker, boys basketball players Nate Bolhouse, Mark Singley, Drew Harlan and Adam Schwarzentraub and wrestlers Dan Hass, Lance Burnett, Tyler Clark, Eddie Zurcher, Chet Cox and Justin McDanel.

The fourth grade Orion Pride basketball team won the Alwood tournament on Saturday, March 11. They are Rachel Newman, Shea Sievers, Angela Minas, Madison Weiss, Veda Rossi, Lindsey Bohl, Emily Hull, Baillie McCunn and Haley Anderson. The coaches are Dennie Weiss and Larry Anderson.

25 Years Ago

March 21, 1996

Orion’s eighth grade scholastic bowl team came out strong with a win over Sherrard of 255-245 on Thursday, March 14 at Rockridge. In the second game they lost to a strong Rockridge team, 24-291.

Orion seventh grade team powered its way through pairings, beating Rockridge, 254-20 and Aledo 250-214. In the championship round Orion was pitted against a relentless Monmouth team who defeated them 306 to 130. Orion seventh graders brought home a second place plaque for the Prairieland Conference meet. It will be displayed in the Orion Middle School trophy case.

Virgil and Ann Lindgren are turning the Meadow Lane Bowling Alley in Orion over to new management. Dan and Pat Sauter of Galesburg will co-manage the building complex, now to be called “THE MEADOWS”, Bowling Lanes, Restaurant and Lounge.” The banquet room will still be named the North Forty room. The Sauters are the parents of two sons, sixteen year old Kyle and eleven year old Kevin.

Ann Held from the Putnam Museum, Davenport, Iowa spoke to second graders at C.R. Hanna Elementary School, Orion on Wednesday, March 13 about insects. She explained how Joseph Duncan Putnam, the museum’s namesake was an entomologist or scientist who studied insects.

50 Years Ago

March 18, 1971

The Orion Fresh-Soph basketball team completed a very successful year by winning the Fresh-Soph Basketball Tournament with a 91-67 victory over the Rockridge Rockets. The win enabled the Chargers to finish with a 20-1, record for the season. Members of the winning Orion team who saw action in the tournament were Brad Gainey, Butch Thomsen, Andy McKeag, Dave Buysse, Jon Pettifer, Alan Phillips, Duane Saunders, Dave Sievers, Rick Jommer, Bruce Anderson, Chuck Taets, Craig Hughes, Mike Burnett, Rick Pettifer, John Solomonson.

The O.T.C. club met Monday night in the home of Mrs. Keith Saunders with co-hostess, Mrs. Charles L. Clark. Prizes were won by Mrs. Twyller Fredell, Mrs. Guy E. Johnson. The April meeting will be held in the home of Mrs. J. Henry Wilson.

The Spanish Fiesta sponsored by the Orion High School Spanish club will be held March 22 at 6:00 p.m. in the high school. There will be food, fun and entertainment. Admission is 75 cent for grade school students and $1.25 for high school students and adults.

100 Years Ago

March 3, 1921

M. S. Hogren and son left Monday for Manchester, Iowa, for a two weeks’ visit.

Virgene Magnuson, little son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Magnuson, met with a painful accident while at play at school Monday. In a fall he dislocated his elbow, which required an X-Ray examination to get properly in place.

Mr. and Mrs. Geo. McCandless moved on Monday from the farm to their future home in Rock Island.

Mrs. G. H. Wayne and Mrs. Wm. Owens and two children went to Silvis oday for a two day visit at the Chapman home.