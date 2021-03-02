Cambridge to present "Wizard"

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Cambridge High School is staging “The Wizard of Oz” for its spring play later this month.

It’s a one-act play based on the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum, rather than on the storyline from the 1939 movie, according to director Chris Allen.

The play will be performed on Friday, March 26, for Cambridge Elementary School students and at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27, for whatever audience the high school is allowed to have.

Cast members include Tom Akers as the Wizard, Olivia Akers as Dorothy, Ava Salazar as Toto, and Sydney VanHyfte as the Witch of the North.

Evan Akers, Bella Jewett and Addie Little play Munchkins.

Lauren Anderson appears as the Wicked Witch of the West, Brendan Allen as the Scarecrow, Kaylin Grant as the Tinman and Baylee Palmer as the Cowardly Lion.

Zaren Sullivan is the Gatekeeper and Bella Jewett as the Throne Room Guard.

Flying Monkeys are Evan Akers (speaker), Bella Jewett and Addie Little