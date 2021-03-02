Cambridge's Miller receives statewide awards

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Lisa Miller, Cambridge High School counselor, received a statewide award from the Illinois Association for Career and Technical Education, as well as national recognition from the College Board.

The IACTE announced the Career Guidance Award for Miller during its 89th annual conference, which was held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19.

With the award, IACTE recognizes school counselors and career development professionals who make significant contributions helping their communities understand the value of CTE as a viable career option, according to a press release.

To be eligible for the award, IACTE must be full-time school counselors or career development professionals.

Miller has advocated for career and technical education since becoming a counselor at Cambridge High School, the press release said. She was determined to make CTE part of every student’s schedule.

“Students are now able to envision themselves in various career pathways,” the press release said.

Miller accomplished that by revamping the school’s master schedule so that all students, regardless of their career goals, had the chance to enroll in hands-on learning courses in CTE.

The association consists of eight affiliates representing all areas of career and technical education. Its goals include providing quality career and technical education and in-service opportunities and program improvement for the state’s CTE educators, administrators and guidance counselors.

College Board’s Counselor Recognition Program highlighted Miller’s “hard work and dedication in helping your students succeed, especially through the uncertainties of COVID-19,” said Lorraine Hastings, College Board vice president for Counselor Community Engagement.

Tammy Celus, Annawan High School counselor, nominated Miller for the recognition.

Miller will be listed on the College Board website. She will receive a Counselor Recognition lapel pin.

“On behalf of the College Board, thank you for going the extra mile to support students and their families on their path to college and career success. Counselors like you truly make a difference in the lives of students,” Hastings wrote to Miller.