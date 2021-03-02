Galva Freedom Fest fundraiser

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Galva Freedom Fest will hold their 3rd annual soup and chili supper on Sunday, March 14th from 4-6 p.m. at

Galva’s American Legion located on Wallace Street to raise money for the July 4th celebration held each year in Galva.

The menu will consist of chili, chicken noodle soup, vegetable beef soup, and cheesy potato soup.

All orders will include utensils, napkins, and crackers.

Call ahead orders are encouraged. Please call Galva City Hall to order before the event at 932-2555 and during the event, call the Galva American Legion at 932-3520.

There will be delivery, carry-out and curb-side pick up available.

The committee is also taking donations for ingredients and select baked goods.

Please contact the Galva Freedom Fest Facebook page or call City Hall at 932-2555 to find out what is needed if you can donate something.

There will be a free will donation for the meal.

All health department rules will be followed and if anyone enters the American Legion, they must wear a mask and do social distancing.