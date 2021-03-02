Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

25 Years Ago

March 14, 1996

An “Introduction to the Internet” presentation will be offered by the Geneseo, Cambridge and Henry County Telephone Companies Thursday, March 21 in two locations. The first presentation will be a 5 p.m. at the Cambridge grade school. The second will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Geneseo Central Theater. Admission is free and the public is invited.

Jaime Edmund of Cambridge is a new “Initiate” of the Women of Kappa Delta Sorority at the University of Illinois, Urbana. She is also the Health Advocate Chair and Greek Peer Advisor for the sorority.

Wanda Hepner, an employee of People’s Bank of Cambridge, showed first grade students how the bank uses a machine to count money during a field trip to the bank Wednesday, March 6. Students are from Donna Holevoet’s class.

50 Years Ago

March 25, 1971

Cambridge Chapter Future Farmers of America members who received top award during the annual awards dinner meeting Tuesday night, March 2 at he high school cafeteria were Jeff Hutchinson, star greenhand; Mitch Vincent star chapter farmer, Dave Nelson, action award, Roger Grader, Dekalb award.

Mirianne Muller, Cambridge Junior High School eighth grade student won the local spelling contest conducted Wednesday, March 17. Debra Schieferdecker, seventh grade student placed second.

Mrs. John (Helen) Hultgren Andover received confirmation Saturday, March 19, of her appointment as postmaster for Lynn Center, she reported.

100 Years Ago

March 3 , 1921

The Cambridge Livestock Association shipped three carloads of stock to Chicago on Wednesday of last week.

Mrs. C. W. Broberg and Mrs. August Peterson spent last Friday with relatives and friends in Bishop Hill.

Mrs. Haj Seigriset and daughter Maxine returned yesterday from a short visit with her relatives and friends in Woodhull.

David L. Cowden will sell all his household effects at his home on Monday afternoon, March 7, 1921. The sale will start at 1:30 sharp.