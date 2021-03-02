Orion library offering Chinese brush painting

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Western District Library, Orion, is offering area residents a chance to try Chinese brush painting.

The library will provide the art supplies. Participants need only to be willing to use their imaginations.

To comply with COVID-19 requirements for social distancing, the library will have only nine spots in each of three sessions.

Session 1 is Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18.

Session 2 is Wednesday, March 24, and Thursday, March 25.

Session 3 is Wednesday, March 31, and Thursday, April 1.

All classes are 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

To sign up, stop by the library or call (309) 526-8375.