Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Office

On Saturday, February 20th at 5:31P.M. Henry County Deputies went to a residence on E 1st St. in Kewanee and arrested Chance Johnson (age 21) of Kewanee on a Henry County arrest warrant for the charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery. Chance was also charged with aggravated battery (2 counts), resisting a peace officer (2 counts), and criminal damage to state supported property. He was taken to the Henry County Jail.

Galva Police Department

February 22

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of West Division Street for a civil property dispute.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on West Division Street for a welfare check.

Officer met with a citizen at the Galva PD in reference to an ongoing civil issue.

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of NW 7th Ave for a wild animal complaint involving a possum. It was relocated to a nearby field.

Officer met with a subject at the Galva PD who found an ATM card in a local machine. It was returned to it's owner.

Officer assisted Henry Co with a civil paper service and a civil standby in the 500 block of SW 5th Ave.

February 23

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of NW 4th Ave for an activated fire alarm. It was accidentally pulled by a young child.

Officer met with a resident in the 300 block of SE 2nd Ave for a slow moving vehicle inspection.

As the result of a traffic stop in the 00 block of Burlington Road, Samuel Helms, 23, Sheffield, was arrested for illegal use of registration, no insurance, and a civil citation for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. More items of contraband were sent to the crime lab for testing / processing. Additional charges are pending.

Officer was dispatched to a battery complaint on NW 4th Ave. As the result, Tristean Hulsey, 19, Wyoming, was arrested for aggravated battery to a child. She was processed and released with a required court date.

Officer spoke to a juvenile in the 100 block of Main Street about lighting fireworks.

Officer was dispatched to the 200 block of SW 3rd Street for a 9-1-1 call involving a verbal domestic dispute.

February 24

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of NW 10th Street for a civil property dispute.

February 25

Officer was dispatched to the area of SE Industrial Ave and SE 8th Street for a loose dog complaint. The dog was missing from rural Knox Co. The owner was contacted and given dog's location.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of SE 4th Street for a loose dog complaint. The dog was impounded and later returned to it's owner.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of SE 4th Street for a harassment complaint.

As the result of a traffic stop just north of town, Ricky Elliott, 37, Kewanee, was arrested for driving while license suspended. He was released with a required court date.

February 26

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of NE 2nd Street for a report involving identity theft.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street for an attempted social security scam.

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of SE 2nd Street for a 9-1-1 open line. Officer checked the area and wasnt able to locate anyone needing assistance.

Officer was dispatched to an activated alarm in the 200 block of Morgan Road. It was determined to a false alarm.

Officer was dispatched to a motorist assist in the 1000 block of West Division Street.

February 27

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NE 1st Ave for a 9-1-1 hang up call. It was determined to be a pocket dial.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of NW 1st Ave for water coming through floor drains in basement. The Galva Water Dept was contacted.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NE 4th Ave to remove an unwanted subject.

February 28

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 7th Ave to remove an unwanted subject.

Officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of SE 2nd St for a 9-1-1 open line call. Officer checked the area and wasn't able to locate anyone needing assistance.

Geneseo Police Department

2/23/2021 Disorderly Conduct-N. State Street-Officers and fire department responded to 770 N. State Street in reference to a fire alarm. After evacuating and checking the building it was found no emergency existed. An investigation revealed a juvenile had pulled a fire alarm without authority or need. The juvenile was referred to juvenile probation.

2/24/2021 Missing Juvenile-S. Oakwood Avenue-Officers responded to a missing juvenile report. Officers later located the juvenile. Officers contacted crisis intervention to assist and the juvenile returned home.

2/24/2021 Assist Citizen-E. Wells Street, Officers spoke with the complainant who they had heard a subject whom they felt was banned from the property had been present upon the property earlier in the day.

2/24/2021 Harassment by phone-S, Oakwood Avenue-The complainant reported they received phone calls of an obscene nature. The complainant could not provide the name of a suspect at this time.

2/26/2021 Harassment by phone -S. State Street-The complainant reported they received phone calls which caused them concern. The complainant provided the name of a suspect at this time however was not only surmising who the suspect may be.

2/27/2021 Disorderly Conduct-N. Stewart St-The complainant reported that he believed his son may have been the victim of some sort of disorderly conduct about 5 years ago. This case is under investigation.

2/28/2021 Disorderly Conduct-N. Aldrich St, The complainant reported their ex-spouse arrived at the residence intoxicated wanting to remove property. The complainant had a previous order of protection however it was expired. Officers convinced the ex-spouse to leave the area of the residence however had several contacts with the ex-spouse throughout the night