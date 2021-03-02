Red Cross to host blood drive in Galva

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Red Cross will have a Blood Drive at the First United Methodist Church in Galva on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The drive will be set up in Epworth Hall in the church located at 214 NW Second Avenue.

To made an appointment, please call 1-800-733-2767.

Bring a friend and help save lives together.

All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Results will be in 1-2 weeks.

The Red Cross will would like to show their gratitude by giving Red Cross t- shirts the week of March 15-26th while supplies last for being part of their Red Cross community.