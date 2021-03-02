Ridgewood Pharmacy coming to Cambridge

Geneseo Republic

The Village of Cambridge has been without a pharmacy since 2018 and that is about to change.

Husband and wife team of pharmacists, Jeff and Donna Merideth, who currently own and operate pharmacies in Silvis and Alpha, plan to open Ridgewood Pharmacy at 103 North Prospect in downtown Cambridge in May.

John Taylor, head of the Economic Development Committee for the Village of Cambridge, said, “We couldn’t be more excited. Having a pharmacy in town is critical to the quality of life of our residents and important for economic growth of the area.”

He also said since 2018, residents of Cambridge have had no choice but to travel to neighboring cities or turn to mail order to fill their prescriptions.

“Jeff and Donna are passionate about providing a level of service one might expect from a hometown service, while being able to offer the latest innovations,” he said.

Details on the opening of Ridgewood Pharmacy will be shared on the Village of Cambridge face book page in the new few days. Once open, residents will be able to call or visit the pharmacy for assistance in transferring their prescriptions to the local pharmacy if they choose.