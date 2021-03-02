Spring Gala postponed

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Quick, what was the last major event before the Orion school district shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020?

That’s right, the Orion Educational Foundation’s Spring Gala on Friday, March 13, at the Camden Centre, Milan.

“Freaky Friday” was the theme for the foundation’s biggest fundraiser, which drew the usual number of attendees and netted about $30,000. The coronavirus inspired the first item offered during the live auction. Derek and Tara Engstrom donated a 30-roll package of toilet paper to the auction, with a box of exam gloves and a case of Corona beer.

Normally, the organizers would be putting the final touches on the 2021 Spring Gala this month, but they decided in January that it would be wiser to delay the gala.

No date has been set, though organizers hope the gala could be held in late summer.

For updates, check the Orion Education Foundation page on Facebook.