CSB’s Lyle Ince Celebrates 50 Years in Banking

Geneseo Republic

KEWANEE—On Monday, March 1, 2021, Lyle Ince celebrated his 50th year in the banking industry. Current and former colleagues recognized and helped Ince celebrate his career milestone throughout the day.

A graduate of Kewanee High School and Vietnam war veteran, Ince began his career in banking on March 1, 1971, at the former State Bank of Annawan working his way from lending and collections to Vice President. In 1976, Ince moved to the former Kewanee National Bank where he progressed into commercial lending ultimately becoming an Executive Vice President—a role he continued when Kewanee National was sold to First of America in 1993.

On April 30, 1997, Ince started as an Executive Vice President and member of the CSB Board of Directors. Two months later, on June 30, 1997, CSB opened its doors for the first time in Kewanee under Ince’s leadership and direction. With Ince’s process improvements, product specials, and marketing initiatives, CSB grew 56% in the second half of 1997.

Solid growth continued for CSB and the new Kewanee office moved out of its temporary quarters and into its current location at 409 Tenney Street in February 2001. Since the opening of the CSB Kewanee Tenney Street office, Ince has been instrumental in several additional growth initiatives including purchasing Whaples and Farmers Bank in Neponset in 2004; purchasing Citizens Bank in Galva in 2004; opening a second Kewanee office at 300 North Main Street in 2007; and purchasing the Franklin Bank in Franklin, Illinois, in 2015; among other growth milestones.

Ince celebrates 50 years in banking as he closes in on 24 years with Community State Bank at the end of April. Noted CSB Financial Holdings President and Chairman, Kevin Yepsen, “Lyle’s career story is a big part of CSB’s story. Always a team player, it has been my honor and privilege to work together with Lyle these past 24 years to grow Community State Bank into a strong community bank.”