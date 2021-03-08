Galva sewer collapse causes trouble

by Carol Townsend correspondent

City crews were busy last week on Northwest 6th Street when a sanitary sewer collapsed in the road.

Superintendent Greg Thompson said that the sewer was 18 feet deep and 8 inches in diameter.

He said the City hired Ratliff Brothers of Kewanee to make the repairs and City employees helped.

They had to dig up the street in two areas.

The break was discovered when a house on Northwest First Avenue was getting sewage in their basement.