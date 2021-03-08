Galva's Old Bank - New business

by Carol Townsend correspondent

The Old Bank Coffee and Tea drive-up opened Monday at the drive-up of the former State Bank of Toulon building.

The shop is owned by Shawn Kendall of Galva and he also owns the building.

Pictured is Kayla Kendall the store manager.

The shop features expresso drinks, cold coffee, coffee, teas, non-coffee such as hot chocolate, milk latte, fruit smoothie, and Italian soda. There are many flavors of extra shots. The shop will feature homemade donuts in the very near future.

The hours are- Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday the shop is closed but hopes to be open the shop on Sundays in the future.

To enter the drive up there will be signs on US 34 -Main Street.

The expresso machine came from Italy, as well as the coffee beans and some of the teas. Teas are served that come from all of the world according to Kendell.

Shawn Kendall is the owner of the bank building. He also has his travel business in the building which is Trademark Vacations.

Kendell has done extensive traveling himself to Italy and Europe.

The shop will employee five people.

Kendall, a former Galva teacher says he hopes to compliment the other new coffee shop that just opened in Galva. He said it is good to get some of these old buildings with shops again.