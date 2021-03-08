Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 22, 2006

The Galva High School dance/drill team strikes its final pose in a “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” routine during the 2008 Illinois Dance Team Association Class A state contest at the University of Illinois Assembly Hall on Saturday night, where the team was named state champions in Class A Production. The state title- one of several now won by the Galva dance/drill program- was a repeat of a year ago when Galva also won the Class A Production category.

Jennifer Yarger of Galva captured two awards in the North American Country Music Associations, International Talent competition held March 7-14. Yarger 16,was named winner of the “Horizon Award” and the “Rising Award”.

Denise McGowan takes a look at locks of her hair 11 ½ inches long just moments after Galva Hair Company’s Bill Glisan cut it off on Friday. McGowan, who hasn’t had short hair for 18 years, had her hair cut so she could donate it to Locks of Love, a Florida based organization which provides hair nationwide to people suffering from cancer and other illness.

The Galva High School boys track tea will open its outdoors schedule today (Wednesday) at Wethersfield weather permitting. Team members include Bryce Gilsan, Matt Sanudo, Spencer Clark, Ross McIntire, Jacob Wright, Cory Doss, Chase Terleton, Zach Nordstrom, Austin Dobbels, Calvin Miller, In Wexell, Trevor Robbins, David Jones, P. J. Snowden, Dustin Carlson, Justin Robinson, Scott Swanson, Jacob Auferhelde, Steven Bates, Chad Gilbreth, Dale Anderson, Geoff Green, Chris Anderson, Kyle Cady and Tim Larson.

25 Years Ago

March 20, 1996

Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI will visit Bishop Hill on Saturday, September 14 for the first day of the village’s celebration honoring the colony and its settlers.

The Galva Senior Citizen Coordinator Carolyn Ossian reported Thursday night at the annual meeting of the Galva Senior Citizens Center that the heating system at the center will have to be replaced. She noted that the old unit was just worn out.

Galva City Administrator, B.J. Cornwall and Galva Mayor David Thomson hold Galva’s new Tree City, USA flag that was presented to the city for being named a Tree City USA for the 11th time. This new flag will replace the existing flag which flies near the Galva Police Station.

WHHK station manager Sue Yarger and Norwest bank representative Russ Bulthaus recently presented a check to Keith Luymes, President of Galva Foundation for Educational Enrichment (GalFEE) in the amount of $170. The money will be used to help further the advancement of education for young people. Bulthaus, who does sports announcing for the Hawk, donated his salary earned from announcing and WHHK added a donation as well.

50 Years Ago

March 25, 1971

Insurance plans for the April 20 election and the opening of the swimming pool for the 1971 season were discussed by the commissioners of the Galva Park District Thursday night in the City Administration Building. The board decided to open the pool on Sunday, May 30 the day before the Memorial Day observance. All lifeguard and concession stand positions have been filled for the season.

Galva High School senior Dan Kenney received honors on two different polls for his performance during the 1970-71 season for the Wildcats. The Davenport Times-Democrat released the information that Kenney had been named to the first Little All Western Illinois Squad. Kenny was also accorded honorable mention in the 11th Annual Rockford Newspapers Top Forty All State Basketball Team which was released last week.

Winners in the SOAR poster contest, sponsored by Rotary Troop 143, Boy Scouts were presented their cash prizes, Tuesday morning by Leon Brooks, scoutmaster of the troop. The winners, students in Mrs. Dorothy Stephensons 6th grade art class as Dan Garrett, first (and a member of Lion Troop 144) Pat Cromien, third; Janet Anderson, second. Money for the prizes came from the sale of pop bottles picked up from the road banks by the boy scouts.

Ten members of the Happy Go Lucky club played bunco Thursday afternoon at the home of Hilda Schultz. Prizes went to Hilma Johnson, Norine Rodine and Mrs. Clyde Nelson. Entertainment was in charge of Mrs. Albertus Olson.

100 Years Ago

March 17, 1921

A business transaction was consummated the latter part of last week whereby W. H. Morris purchased the partnership of H. A. Benson in the North Side Café. Mr. Morris has had many years experience in restaurant and hotel work. He came to Galva about three years ago from New Castle, Ind. Since that time he has been employed at the café as chief. W. A. and Byron Pierce, formerly Mr. Morris’s employers, are now his partners. The change became effective Sunday.

After a forced delay in repairing the drilling equipment, work was resumed Saturday morning on the new deep well project in this city. The drillers are now nearing the 1400 foot level. Contractor Whitney arrived in Galva from Chicago yesterday. He stated this morning that the well shaft will be completed within two weeks barring accidents.

H. A. Smith was called to Chicago on business matters the first part of the week.

Miss Edith Nordgren spent Tuesday in Rock Island and Moline visiting relatives.