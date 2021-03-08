Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 23, 2006

Cambridge school board members approved a four way feasibility study with Alwood, ROWVA and Galva school district Thursday night. It was noted Orion and Gala had agreed to a five way study, but AlWood and ROWVA did not, citing travel distances, and the state does not help fund any study without full approval of all participants. The district could also ask for information on other combinations of the four districts.

Jacob Jeffries, a third grader at Cambridge Elementary School, designed to the new school logo, a contest sponsored by the Cambridge Parents Club. The logo has been placed on t-shirts, sweatshirts and other things throughout the school.

The 2lst Henry/Stark County Art Festival was hosted by Orion High School, Thursday, March 16. Cambridge contestant winners were Marisa Nelson who won two first places, in printmaking and in functional pottery and Renee Legate who won third place for her pencil drawing. Door prizes were won by Jennie Gleason and Marsha Clark both students of Cambridge High School. Approximately 100 Henry and Stark County art students and art teachers were in attendance. Cambridge students attended workshops on mixed media, oil pastel, dream catchers, wild life drawing, colored pencil, printmaking and wheel throwing.

Two Cambridge High School students, Zack Seabloom and Matt Wager, were winners at the District FFA Record Book interview Wednesday, March 8. The district included 21 counties from Rockford to Peoria. They will compete at the state level Saturday, April 1, at the University of Illinois. Seabloom is majoring in wildlife management, while Wager is studying ag mechanics.

25 Years Ago

March 21, 1996

Cambridge High School Kate Yarger and Colin Carrico have been selected to perform with the all star band at the Western Illinois University, Macomb, Band showcase on Saturday, March 23 at 3 p.m.

Andrea Bostwick participated in the Monmouth College wind ensemble concert presented Tuesday, March 19 in Monmouth. A freshman at Monmouth College, Miss Bostwick played flute for the ensemble.

Matt Talbott will perform with his band Hum Saturday, March 23 at Madison Theater, Peoria. The band will take the stage at 9 p.m. following act Shiner, for an all ages concert.

Jake DeDecker was selected District 1 FFA Swine Production Proficiency Award winner in competition held Wednesday, March 1 at Amboy High School, Amboy.

50 Years Ago

April 1, 1971

Red and Tom Swan, owners and operators of the Swan & Bahnsen Co., Cambridge have purchased the large, two story brick building on the corner of Prospect and Exchange Sts., according to an announcement by Ben Boberg, realtor. Also included in the purchase were a vacant building on Prospect St., formerly occupied by Edmund Farm Service, and the lot south of the Poppleton and Munson Plumbing & Heating business.

Officers of the Henry County Historical Society were re-elected during their annual meeting Sunday afternoon at the Alpha Methodist Church. W. D. Olson, Cambridge was named president, Miss Lilah Peterson, Lynn Center, secretary, Mrs. Ed Reed, Cambridge treasurer; Ed Stone, first vice president, and Alfred Colby, Geneseo, second vice president.

Steven Hultgren, a junior at Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, is one of seven students from the college studying abroad. He studies the first semester at Vienna, Austria. Classes will contune until the end of June.

Cambridge Explorer Scouts participate in a swim party Wednesday night, March 24 at the Kewanee YMCA. Besides swimming, Scout members played basketball and handball . About 30 attended.

100 Years Ago

No Column