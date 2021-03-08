Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

March 17, 2006

Members of the Geneseo City Council approved bids totaling $3,084,922 for the new municipal center during the regular meeting. Bids for the work were opened Feb. 27 and included those for construction of the 27,000-square-foot building on South Oakwood, as well as for audio-visual and security systems.

Hours of community service has landed two Geneseo High School seniors in an elite group. Ashley Francis and Layodesi DeKezel both received President's Volunteer Service Awards. The award recognizes Americans who have volunteered significant amounts, of their time to serve their communities and their country.

25 Years Ago

March 15, 1996

The opening exhibit for 1996 at the Geneseo Historical Museum is entitled, “Some of Our Favorite Things.” The exhibit features many of the gifts received throughout the year including men’s and women’s hats; children’s toys and games.

Geneseo City Park Board Chairwoman Susan Philhower informed the Republic Geneseo is a finalist for the Governor’s Hometown Award. An unidentified team of evaluators will be in Geneseo on Tuesday.

50 years Ago

March 11, 1971

James M Freund was sworn in as Geneseo Chief of Police following the resignation of former Police Chief Walter Henry at a meeting of the Geneseo Police Commission and the Geneseo. Police committee of the city council Wednesday evening. March 11, in the city council rooms.

Members of the Geneseo city council meeting Tuesday night, confirmed the appointment of Mrs. Joseph Wyffels as city clerk for the City of Geneseo. Announcement that Mrs. Wyffels has accepted the position was made by Fourth Ward Alderman Charles Hanford, chairman of the finance committee.

100 Years Ago

March 11, 1921

Lightning struck the steeple of the Congregational church Saturday noon and made large openings in the same. The part of the steeple damaged was taken down leaving the belfry containing the bell. Fire was discovered soon after the bolt of lightning struck the steeple.

Geneseo citizens are being pestered by degenerates who persist in stealing cars for the mere purpose of running them and then abandoning them. The guilty parties are bound to be caught in due time and they will not have the excuse of its being a first offense.