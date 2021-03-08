Orion Scouts set food drive

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Scouts are hosting a food drive for the Orion Area Food Pantry, according to Andy DeBaillie of the troop committee.

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 13, members of Orion Boy Scout Troop 123 and Cub Scout Pack 123 will hang tags on the doors of Orion residences.

Residents will be asked to put non-perishable items in bags on the steps or porch, where Scouts will be able to see them from the street.

On Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, the scouts will canvass the village to collect the donations.