Restaurant incentive extended

by Mindy Carls correspondent

An incentive for Orion residents to order from restaurants in the village has been extended through March.

Orion trustees agreed Monday, March 1, to the extension at the request of Main Street Orion’s executive director, Kassi Clear.

Anyone with an Orion address who spends at least $25 at any restaurant in Orion can pick up a $10 gift certificate from Main Street. Only 400 gift certificates will be issued, with Main Street and the village splitting the cost.

The restaurants are Maple Street Grille, The O Kitchen and Tap, Pizza Hut, Subway and Casey’s.

Receipts may be brought to the Main Street Orion office on Fourth Street. Only one will be accepted from each household. Office hours are 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, and anyone who cannot meet Clear during those hours can call (309) 526-8299 to schedule an appointment.

Receipts must be submitted by Tuesday, March 31.

Clear asked the board to approve $10,000 for the Main Street program in its 2021-22 budget.

Village President Jim Cooper said the board will consider the request.

Trustee Steve Newman noted Main Street’s 2020 financial report showed expenses were down $25,000 and revenue was down $26,000. Because of the pandemic, the group could not hold many of its events.

In other business

• The board received a letter from C.R. Hanna third grader Connor Gehring, who asked the village to stop speeding on 13th Street, where he lives, before someone is killed. Newman, chairman of the police committee, said he would speak to the village’s day officer, Chad Baze.

• Trustee Neal Nelson said bids for the Seventh Street renovation will go out by Thursday, March 4.

• Volunteers are needed at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, to take down the village’s Christmas tree in the band shell. Other decorations in Central Park will be removed during warmer weather next week.

• Trustee Mel Drucker said residents should be on the lookout for a potential leak.

• Drucker asked for permission to send the 11th Avenue water main project out for bids, but Nelson and Street Superintendent Neil Dahl expressed concerns about the specifications for replacing the street over the new main. Eleventh Avenue is a truck route, and Nelson and Dahl want to make sure the new surface will hold up to truck traffic and not need repairs. The board agreed to delay approval of the plans until the concerns are addressed.

• The board discussed making village clerk an appointed position, rather than elected. Village Attorney John Ames will prepare an ordinance making the change for the board to consider in May. Trustee Mel Drucker asked for a job description.

• The Orion Community Fire Protection District turned down Orion’s request to use the meeting room in the Orion fire station for village board meetings during the next couple of months, Cooper said. The village is still looking for a place big enough for participants to socially distance.