See Irish dance at Cambridge grade school

“The Luck of the Irish Night” will feature Irish history, culture and dance from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 15, in the gym at Cambridge Elementary School.

Students of Stephany Taylor, a dance instructor for the Champagne Academy of Dance, will perform at the family night of education and fun.

Those who attend the program will learn a dance they can do at home.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Masks must be worn, and social distancing guidelines will be followed for seating.

Julie Carlson will provide cookies.

The AIM program and Cambridge schools are sponsoring the evening. AIM is a grant-funded program that creates a 21st Century Community Learning Center in partnership of the Cambridge school district and the Bureau, Henry, & Stark Counties Regional Office of Education.