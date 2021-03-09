Bishop Hill Heritage Assn. receives grants

Geneseo Republic

2021 is the 175th anniversary of the founding of the Bishop Hill Colony. To celebrate this anniversary, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association has organized a series of lectures, workshops, concerts, and festivals for this year. Two Henry County foundations have generously donated funds for these programs. The BHHA is pleased to announce the gift of $2,000 from the Bill and Susan Sherrard Foundation and a grant of $1,000 from the Geneseo Foundation. The Bishop Hill Heritage Association thanks the Geneseo Foundation and the Bill and Susan Sherrard Foundation for generously supporting the BHHA and its activities to preserve the unique history and heritage of Bishop Hill. To learn more about our 175th Bishop Hill Anniversary activities, please check out the Bishop Hill Heritage Association Facebook Page or our website at www.bishophillheritage.org.