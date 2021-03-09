Orion’s Dochterman selected for district chorus

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion High School freshman Phillip Dochterman was selected to sing bass in the Illinois Music Education Association’s District 2 junior mixed chorus.

The freshman is the son of Andy and Emily Dochterman of Orion.

He found out he had been selected from the OHS and Orion Middle School choir director Parker Haley.

Dochterman said his reaction to the news was “cool.”

To qualify for district choruses, musicians had to record their audition material and submit it online for judges to review.

“Singing some very high parts, a bit out of my register” was the most challenging part of the audition, Dochterman said.

Asked about his favorite music from school concerts, he said, “Just some very cool solos.”

In solo and ensemble contests, he received Superior I ratings from sixth through eighth grades.

Dochterman is on the high school’s high honor roll. He is on the football and wrestling teams.

He is a member of 4-H and Boy Scouts.

Dochterman has not settled on his future plans. He might go to college, or he might start a business.