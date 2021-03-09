Police News

Geneseo Republic

Henry County Sheriff's Department

-On Saturday, March 6th at 11:53A.M. Henry County Orion Division Deputy made a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 150 north of Orion. The driver of the vehicle, Ayden Kubitz (age 18) of Bettendorf, IA., was issued notice to appear citations for operating a vehicle with no valid registration and driving on a suspended drivers license.

Galva Police Department

March 1

Officer was dispatched to the intersection of James B Young Road and North Center Ave for a 2 vehicle accident with damage only. A crash report was completed and no citations were issued.

Officer was dispatched to check the welfare of a resident on NE 5th Street.

Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of North Center Ave for a verbal domestic dispute.

March 2

Officer was dispatched to the west end of town for a reckless driving complaint. As the result, officer conducted a traffic stop. The driver, Joshua Field, 26, Kansas City, MO, was issued a citation for using a non hands-free electronic communication device (cell phone).

Officer was dispatched to a possible violation of an order of protection violation in the 1000 block of North Center Ave. There was not a protective order in effect.

March 3

Officer was notified about a money order scam that was occurring in and around Henry Co and Stark Co. Officer contacted convenience stores and banks and warned them. Nobody attempted any transactions in Galva.

Officer was dispatched to the 500 block of NW 11th Street for the report of unattended children playing in and around the roadway. A parent was notified about the complaint.

March 4

Officer spoke to a subject in the 500 block of South Center Ave about a city ordinance violation involving unlicensed vehicles in a residential area.

Officer met with a resident at the Galva PD in reference to a FOIA request.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of NW 2nd Street for a dog bite complaint. A small child was bitten by a neighborhood dog.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on SW 5th Street for a complaint involving young children left at home alone. An adult was present at the house. Complaint unfounded.

Officer was dispatched to a domestic dispute and civil standby in the 1000 block of SW 2nd Street.

March 5

Officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of NW 5th Ave for a loose dog complaint. The dog lived nearby and returned home before the officer could capture him.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 2nd Street for a gas drive off complaint. Vehicle was not located.

Officer was dispatched to a fire call involving a possible gas leak just north of town. Ameren arrived and took over.

Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of NW 3rd Ave for a suspicious person complaint. Officer located subject and checked on him.

Officer was dispatched to the 00 block of SW 4th Street for a loud noise complaint.

March 6

Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of NW 7th Ave for a verbal domestic dispute.

Officer was dispatched to the 100 block of SE 3rd Ave for a suspicious person complaint. The subject was given a ride to a relative's house.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NW 6th Ave for a welfare check. The resident was fine.

Officer was dispatched to the 900 block of SE 2nd Street for a 9-1-1 call. Officer could not find anyone needing assistance.

Officer was notified about a controlled burn in the 200 block of SE 8th Ave.

Officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Commercial Street for a disturbance complaint.

March 7

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NE 4th Ave to remove an unwanted subject.

Officer was dispatched to a residence on NE 5th Street for a welfare check.