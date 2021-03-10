Geraldine Cassens turns 90

Geraldine R. Cassens of Prophetstown will celebrate her 90th birthday on March 27th, 2021. Cards and well wishes may be mailed to 611 Rita Court, Prophetstown, IL 61277.

Geraldine was born March 27, 1931 in Peoria, the daughter of Carl and Ida Koehler. She graduated as valedictorian from Tampico High School in 1949.

Geraldine married Robert Cassens January 8, 1949. they farmed in Loraine Township, Henry County until retiring. Robert passed away in 2018.

Her family includes her son James (Nancy) Cassens of Geneseo, and daughters Vicky (Steve) Vandike of Geneseo and Susan (Randy) Skelton of Prophetstown. She has six grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.