Art students exhibit at Smith Studios

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Olivia Koning – Artist Statement

“I love art because I like being creative and finding new ways to portray emotions. I find it fun seeing how I can take an image and put my twist on it. My favorite material as of right now is acrylic. I find it exciting to move the paint along the canvas and do certain things that just make it look realistic while also having a painterly style. My inspiration is everything around me. I love looking at the world and putting it on a canvas. My favorite thing right now is to go outside and sketch what I see in front of me. In the future I plan to go to an art college and learn as much as I can there, and hopefully one day make art my job.”

The art work of more than 50 junior and senior students enrolled in art classes at Geneseo High School is currently on display at Smith Studio and Gallery at 124 South State St. in downtown Geneseo.

The exhibit will remain on display through Monday, May 10, and the public is invited to see the variety of menus, ranging from painting, drawing to sculpture and ceramics.

GHS art instructors Sarah DeGarmo and Kim Windisch work together on the project and each student includes a formal artist statement with their art work.

David Smith, who with his wife Dale, own Smith Studio, said this years marks the seventh year the exhibit has been at the studio.

“Unfortunately, last year’s show was cancelled due to the pandemic,” he said. “So, it has been two years since we were blessed by seeing the artistic expressions of our younger citizens.”

“This exhibit includes the work of junior and senior students exhibiting their artistic skills and art explorations from this very special past school year,” Smith said. “Sarah DeGarmo and Kin Windisch, along with all the teachers in Geneseo public and private schools, had to teach with the handicap of going in and out of remote learning. Equally, the art students in Geneseo and elsewhere had to demonstrate initiative to tackle their assignments with enthusiasm and a sense of creative curiosity.”

He added, “Understanding the difficulties of this school year the end-of-the year showcase demonstrates remarkable student learning in a variety of 2-D and 3-D media. This is a wonderful opportunity for the public to view the artistic talent that is growing in the Geneseo community.”