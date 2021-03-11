Cambridge Schools awarded grant for “School of Rock” program

by Tom Akers correspondent

Quad City Arts has awarded Cambridge School District a grant of $5000.00 for their “School of Rock” program. “We are beyond excited for this opportunity to bring artists into the schools to both teach our students about the music they represent and to model the possibilities for our students to pursue a career in the arts.” Superintendent Tom Akers said regarding the news.

With this program, CUSD #227 will be contracting performing artists during the 2021-2022 school years to visit Cambridge schools to work with students during the school day and then perform for the public in the evening. The project will also include a special Holiday Concert where a selected artist will develop several pieces to be performed in collaboration with the elementary and/or junior/senior high school choirs and bands, highlighting both the artist and CUSD #227’s music programs in a concert for the public in December.