Geneseo gymnasts finish season

by Melissa Pischke

The Geneseo gymnastics team capped off their four week competitive season at the Upstate 8 conference meet hosted by Riverside Brookfield on March 13. The conference meet was a varsity-only event for this season. Teams were split into two sessions and scores compiled after the completion of both sessions. At the end of the day, the varsity team finished fourth in the team standings; Glenbard East took home the Upstate 8 conference win.

Geneseo gymnasts Melani Hodge and Addison Pischke competed in all four events. Teammates Grace Girten, Amelia Henkhaus, Reagan Lommell, Alexa Jolly, Taylor Vandevoorde and Evie Wilson all competed in multiple events to round out the five team roster for each event. At the end of the competitions, Addison Pischke reached the podium with a 6th place finish in the all-around (31.8). Melani Hodge finished in the top ten all-around in 9th place (29.975). Pischke also cracked into the top ten with individual 10th place finishes on floor and beam. Hodge’s highest individual finish was on bars (13thT). Girten competed on bars and floor with her highest finish being 23rd on bars. Amelia Henkhaus helped her team on vault, floor and beam; she was 19th on beam. Reagan Lommell competed on bars and beam with a 20th(T) place finish on bars. Alexa Jolly competed on vault and floor, just missing the top ten with an 11th place vault performance. Taylor Vandevoorde placed 28th on vault, her only event of the day. Evie Wilson finished her high school career competing on bars and beam; her highest finish for the day was 25th on bars.

Coach Chris Ward was complimentary of the success of her gymnasts even though the season was short, “they are really on a roll now and it’s time for it to be over.” Ward noted that even with the short season, the girls continued to work on adding new difficulty to their routines, keeping pace with Chicago schools that are 4-5x the size of Geneseo. “Melani Hodge showed new skills such as a standing back tuck on beam,” Ward shared. At the conference meet, Coach Ward was pleased with Addison Pischke’s sixth place finish in the all-around. “She(Pischke) is always consistent and persistent in competitions,” Ward stated. As the season comes to a close, Coach Chris Ward and Larry Ward are very proud of their gymnasts, “They are an amazing group of fierce competitors.”

Oswego Triangular

Earlier in the week, Geneseo traveled to Oswego for a triangular meet (varsity & junior varsity) with Oswego & U-46. A dual fresh/soph meet was also contested between Oswego and Geneseo.

In the varsity competition, Geneseo fell to Oswego and U-46. Addison Pischke and Alexa Jolly reached the podium finishing in the top six for the all-around competition. Pischke led the team with an all-around score of 31.8 for 3rd place; Jolly followed with a 5th place finish (29.85). Melani Hodge (29.7), Evie Wilson (29.55) and Grace Girten (29.2) placed 7th, 8th, and 9th, respectively, in the all-around. The Geneseo varsity team had multiple top ten finishes in individual events for the competition: Bars- Hodge (4th), Pischke (8th) and Girten (10th). Beam- Pischke (5thT) and Jolly (10th). Floor- Pischke (5th), Jolly (7th) and Wilson (9thT). Vault- Pischke (4th), Jolly (7th) and Hodge (10th).

The junior varsity team finished second in the team standings. The team had multiple all-around and individual finishes in the top ten. Emily Wilshusen led the team with a 3rd place all-around finish (29.25). Wilshusen was 2nd on floor, 4th on beam, 8th on bars, and 9th(T) on vault. Reagan Lommel was 5th in the all-around (28.7), 4th on bars, 6th on beam, and 7th(T) on floor. Amelia Henkhaus finished 6th in the all-around (28.6), 5th on bars, 6th on vault, and 6th on floor. Taylor Vandevoorde was 8th in the all-around (27.85), 6th(T) on bars, and 7th (T) on floor. Triston Highton(27.65) was 9th(T) in the all-around, 8th on beam and vault, and 10th on floor.

In the fresh/soph dual, Geneseo fell to Oswego. Top all-around honors went to Jaelynn McCann with a first place finish (28.35). McCann was 1st on bars, 2nd on beam, 6th on floor, and 7th on vault. Brooke Boone was 2nd in the all-around (27.3), 2nd on floor, 3rd(T) on vault, 4th on bars, and 7th on beam. Aubrey Brumbaugh was 6th in the all-around(21.7), 7th on floor, 8th on vault, and 9th on bars/beam. Olivia Johnson was 7th in the all-around(19.4) and finished 10th on bars, beam, floor, and vault. Jordyn Sedlock was 1st on floor, 8th on bars and 9th on beam. Mallory Setser was 8th on beam.