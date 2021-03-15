Geneseo presents Eleanor Roosevelt

Geneseo Republic

The Geneseo Library is happy to present an historical portrayal of Eleanor Roosevelt. The program will be available virtually through the Geneseo Library webpage from April 12-25.

Award winning actress Lieslie Goddard will portray one of the most fascinating public figures of the twentieth century. Born into wealth during the Gilded Age, Eleanor grew from a homely, shy orphan into a confident driven woman who championed progressive causes and the rights of man. Drawn from Eleanor's own letters, diaries, newspaper columns and other writings, this engaging performance captures the warm, honest, passionate American stateswoman. Contact the Library for details, ccrawford@geneseo.lib.il.us or