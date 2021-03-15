Looking Back Cambridge

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 30, 2006

Three cub Scouts toured the Cambridge Chronicle office Thursday evening, March 23. They had their picture taken, learned how to place the picture on a page and learned what t takes to get a weekly paper done. After finishing the tour the group presented their last bead they need to complete the requirements for attaining their Tiger Cub Patch. They are David Stinson, Kristofer Lookingbill and Logan Brink.

Nineteen students in Laura Fielding’s physic class at Cambridge High School made bridges as part of a class project regarding engineering efficiency. They are Justin Gleason, Caleb DeMoss, Kenny Lookingbill, Jerrod Casteel, Keith Stewart, Chad Borkgren, Amy Herges, Anna Evert, Maggie Owens, Heather Hull, Petra Vidakovich, Meredith Carr and Jenny Clark, Katie Horberg, Kellie Doyle, Sarah Berg, Melissa Miner and Hanna Vidakovich.

Lucas Hickenbottom and Brady Kolb walked house to house collecting food and non perishable items. Saturday, March 25. The Bears and Webelos collected 1,840 items.

Cambridge Athletes were honored during the high school Athletic Banquet Monday, March 20. Five members of the varsity girls basketball squad took home top honors. They are Jenny Clark, Annaq Evert, Kayla Talbott, Coach Dawn Lewis, Heather Hull, Assistant Coach Mark Skelton and Jenny Gleason.

25 Years Ago

March 28, 1996

Students of piano instructor Emily Knox of Cambridge, will hold a piano recital Sunday, March 31 in the sanctuary of the Cambridge United Methodist Church, beginning at 2 p.m. The recital is free and open to the public. Refreshments will follow.

New members of the Cambridge High School National Honor Sociey were inducted during ceremonies held Wednesday, March 13 at the Deck, Geneseo. Members are accepted based on four criteria including scholastics, leadership, service and character. They included Melissa Grant, Heather Usrey, Dawn Rapp, Shelly Williams, Kari Wells,Janet Stevens, Zane Downing, Bucky Medley, Adam Cater, Adam Dobbels, Scott DeSplinter, Eric Nelson, Ryan Clark, Ryan Schumaker and Nick Caras.

Second year members of the Cambridge High School National Honor Society attended ceremonies held Wednesday, March 13 at the Deck, Geneseo. They are Anna Richter, Sara Beam, Janel Barman, Tracey Swanson, Emily Knox, Colin Carrico, Jason Burns, Kurt Maertens and Katie Yarger.

Carol Dobbels presents Cambridge Elementary School pre-kindergarten students with a farm safety book on behalf of the Henry County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. The book, entitled “Always Be Careful on the Farm,” also includes a cassette to play along with the book. They are Mrs. Dobbels, Lee Alan Cotes, Julia DeMoss, and Wynne Legate.

50 Years Ago

April 8, 1971

Eighth grade boys who were winners in the American Legion Auxiliary essay contest are Steve Palmer, Gregg Nelson and Leland Freberg. They were awarded cash prizes during a meeting of the Auxiliary Monday night.

Pattie Louck, a Cambridge High school junior has been elected as a delegate to Illini Girl’s State at MacMurray College, Jacksonville June 15-22.

Michelle Pobanz, of rural Cambridge, was a winner for writing an essay on the story of electricity after touring the Hennepin Plant of Illinois Power Co. She received a study lamp.

Five members of the Cambridge Woman’s club attended the 15th District, Federation of Women’s Clubs meeting Thursday, April l, in Galesburg. They were Mesdames James Gustafson Bryon Summers, William Conrad, Sidney Pobanz and Walter Borg.

100 Years Ago

March 31, 1920

Mr. and Mrs. W. P. Friehernn, after spending few weeks with her parents Mr. and Mrs. Roert Boyd, left Saturday morning for their home in Woodward, Iowa.

Miss Elisabeth Hawks, after spending Easter vacation with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. J. D. Hawks left Tuesday morning for Illinois University.

Miss Bertha Johnson, a student at the Columbia School of Expression, Chicago, spent her Easter Vacation at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W. B. Johnston and family.