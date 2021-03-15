Looking Back Galva

compiled by Lisa Samuelson

15 Years Ago

March 29, 2006

The Galva community is invited to the Galva High School gym tonight (Wednesday, March 29) at 7:30 p.m. to honor the state champion GHS dance/drill team.

Honored March 24 for their work in the renovation of the Bjorklund Hotel in Bishop Hill were Steve Halm, Jane Rhetta, Brent Humecki, Rob Joos and Robin Whitehurst.

ROWVA senior Caleb Bean has been named February student of the month at ROWVA High School. The award is given each month to a student selected by a committee of faculty and staf.

Alwood Middle School students who were named Student of the Week and recognized at the school’s honor assembly held March 24 were Matthew Spivey, Connor Pruett and Jorie Claeys, Tyler Waugh, Elizabeth Litten and Chlole Rogers. Pruett was also Student of the Quarter.

25 Years Ago

March 27,1996

The Galva High School biology department conducted a prairie burn on Monday, March 18. Fire swept through the praire grass located west of the high school. Above Amy VanDeSample, Mssy Thurston, Cheryl Pierce, Katie Rychtarik, Faith Thurston and Kelly Gluba ract to the immense flames.

The channel 8 Termin-8-tors battled the Galva Hotshots in an overtime basketball game last Saturday at Galva High School. The game was part of a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Freedom

Fest/96. The Channel 8 crew is Sean Shannon, James hara, Michael Schroeder, Huck Engelmann, Jim Turpin, Luanne Endelmarin and Michelle Arguayo.

Winners of the annual Boy Scout Pinewood Derby were Tim Holt, first, Jeff Nichols, second and Trent Keever third. Nineteen Boy Scouts participated in the event held at Alpha March 17.\

Galva Ben Franklin employees Carole Lindstrom, JoAnne Wilson Beverly Meadows, Sally Smith, Jenny Jennings will be helping to warm up America through a project designed to provide afghans to people in need of warm blankets. The five woman will join with other Galvans in making afghan square which will later be joined together to form large afghans.

50 Years Ago

April 1, 1971

Spring officially came to the area recently and with it came warm temperatures. Scenes such as this of a boy flying his kite could be seen around the area. Kids paused on their way home from school to get in a quick game of pre-season baseball and farmers got busy in their fields with plowing, disking and sewing oats.

The hotel has been purchased by H.F., Margie, Jack and Sue Riley. The transaction was completed this week. The two families purchased the building from Zigment and Wilma Zelinio, whose family has operated the hotel portion of the business since 1965.

Daniel W. Harms, son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Rogers of near Bishop Hill has been promoted to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Airforce.

Al Troline works on his hurdling form at the high school after classes each day. Troline is expected to be one of the strongest men on Galva’s squad this year. He set several records in frosh soph competition last year and earned a varsity letter.

100 Years Ago

March 24, 1921

G. W. Slaght, of Dubuque, Iowa, who recently succeeded Arthur Johnson as manager of the Great American store in this city, resigned Monday morning. The vacancy has been filled by O. J.Onkin, of Sterling. Mr. Onkin assumed his new duties Tuesday. He is an experienced grocery man. Having made no definite plans for the future, Mr. Slaght expets to remain in Galva for several weeks.

William J. Myers, formerly general manager of the Ford Motor Company has opened an automobile agency and accessory business in the Houghton Lumber company’s building, at No. 202 Front Street. He is handling the Dodge Line of automobiles and Samson trucks and tractors, besides a line of accessories and tires. The building is being repainted. A new front is also being installed.

Mrs. Clyde Pickens and children of LaFayette were among the out of town visitors in this city Thursday.

Miss Marie Walker resigned her position as reporter on The News Thursday.